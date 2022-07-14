Cogan Station — James R. Mather, Sr., 89, of Cogan Station passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, F. Elaine Mather, in November 2001.

Born January 31, 1933 in Ashland, he was a son of the late Paul A., Sr. and Helen E. (Hohenstein) Mather.

James was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was employed by PPL Electric for over 44 years, spending many years in a management position. James was a member of the Williamsport Bridge Club and enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church.

Surviving are James’ four sons, James R. Mather, Jr. (Joyce) of Severna Park, Maryland, Richard P. Mather, Sr. (MaryJo) of Harrisburg, David D. Mather and Gregg A. Mather, both of Cogan Station; one brother, Paul A. Mather, Jr. (Meldene) of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Suzanne E. Bartley, James R. Mather, III, Richard P. Mather, Jr., Jonathan J. Mather, and Jeffrey S. Mather; and four great-grandchildren, Colin J. Bartley, Madaline Bartley, William A. Mather, and Jordyn Mather.

In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by his son John F. Mather in 1956; one brother, Warren F. Mather; and two sisters, Alyce E. Stellfox and Jannette Martin.

A funeral service to honor the life of James will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 1877 St. Michaels Rd., Cogan Station with Vicar Carol E. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

