Loyalsock -- James Robert Marr, 75, of Loyalsock Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Cathy (Shaw) Marr, whom he married on May 3, 1980.

Born January 30, 1946 in New Brighton, Pa., he was a son of the late James N. and LaBerta (Stutzenburg) Marr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mother Rosemary (Fish) Marr and a daughter, Kellie J. Marr, from a previous marriage.

After graduating from New Brighton High School in 1963, Jim graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1967 with a B.S. in Education. He furthered his education by earning his Secondary School Principal Certificate from Frostburg State College in 1968 and a Master’s in Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1969.

Jim had many roles in life, including being a lifelong educator and the owner-operator of Jim’s Sport Shop in Montoursville. He taught math at Riverside, Latrobe, Rockwood, and Logan Jr.-Sr. High Schools. He was the principal at Montgomery Jr.-Sr. High School, the Lycoming County Alternative Education Program, and the assistant principal at Muncy Jr.-Sr. High School. Jim was also an adjunct professor at Pennsylvania College of Technology in the mathematics department.

Jim had a strong faith and took an active role in the church and service organizations. He was a member and elder of Lycoming Presbyterian Church, as well as a Presbyterian lay pastor. He also attended Pine Street United Methodist Church regularly. He was a member of the Somerset Lodge #358 F. & A. M. for 50 years; the Valley of Williamsport A.A.S.R., where he was active in the Teteque Band; the Jaffa Shrine of Altoona, where he was active in the Drum & Bugle Corps; and the B.P.O. of Elks Lodge #1951, Meyersdale.

Jim enjoyed coin collecting, taking care of his flower garden, feeding the birds, assembling jigsaw puzzles and models, weather station reporting, and he was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim always valued the companionship of his many dogs throughout the years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their two sons, Jason R. Marr and his wife, Christine, of Sunnyvale, California, and James N. Marr, II and his wife, Nina, of Wilmington, Delaware, and their children Mikaela J. and Grayson F. Marr; a daughter, Erin, from a previous marriage; two sisters, Bonnie Softcheck (Robert) of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and Donna Donoho of Wilmington, Delaware; a step-sister Andrea Arnold (Blaine) of Meyersdale; and many nieces and nephews.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the current pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to Lycoming Presbyterian Church 825 Arch St. Williamsport, PA 17701, Pine St. UMC, 441 Pine St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N. Main St. Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.