Montgomery -- James R. “Jim” Koziol, 72, of Montgomery died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born July 4, 1948 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Edward and Catheryn (Simons) Koziol. On October 15, 2005, he married the former Beverly Bieber, who survives. Together they celebrated 15 years of marriage.

Jim was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery High School. He served honorably with the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, working as a master electrician with a specialty as flight chief. Jim retired in 1997 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following retirement he worked at Susquehanna Fire Equipment, Dewart and currently at FayJan Tools, Montgomery.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. Jim was also a member of the Bower-Decker Post#251 American Legion, Montgomery and the Susquehanna Boat Club, where he served two terms as commodore. He served on the zoning board in Montgomery and was an inspector of elections for the borough.

Jim enjoyed golfing, especially at Wynding Brook and loved his golf buddies. He was fond of fishing and playing Aggravation with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Adam Koziol, of Lewisburg; two daughters and a son-in-law, Leah and Christopher Shaffer, of Middleburg and Mindy Foresman, of Watsontown; step daughter, Erin Shrimp, of Montgomery; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lynn Koziol, of Milton; a sister, Sally Sherman, of Muncy; four grandchildren, Cortney, Chloe, Parker and Trevor; three Air Force friends, Donald Walls, Norman Ferrell and Edward Buster; and his three dogs, Molly, Zoey and Sadie.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, William Sherman.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Rt. 405, Montgomery and again from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, where the funeral will be held at 3 p.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Ted Cockley, officiating. Procession to the Susquehanna Boat Club will follow, where military honors will be provided. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

