Williamsport, Pa. — James R. “Jim” Fetter, Jr., 81, of Williamsport passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 1, 1941 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late James Sr. and Doris (Kunz) Fetter. In a few years Jim’s family moved to the family farm, Evergreen Acres on Musser Lane in Muncy.

Jim reminisced fondly about farm life, especially the food.

Boy Scouts played an important role in his youth, and he was proud of his experiences with the scouts, especially attending the World Jamboree in the Philippines in 1959.

Jim’s life’s work was building Muncy Machine & Tool. From humble beginnings as a tractor repair shop whose walls he helped build at the age of 7, Muncy Machine grew to become a leading manufacturer of wire rope and heavy lifting hardware. The business has grown to four locations to service the world, manufacturing parts used in many suspension bridges, stadiums, Hollywood, the military and SpaceX, to name a few applications. Jim made the name “Muncy” famous in the wire rope and lifting industry.

He was an avid WWII history buff with a special interest in Burma and the Flying Tigers. Jim’s real focus was his family. He met his wife Ophelia (Tam) in California while serving in the Army and they married in 1968.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ophelia, who was the center of his life, along with their three sons, Jeffrey (Erin) of Concord, New Hampshire, Jason (Melissa) of Pearland, Texas, and Justin (Anke) of Loyalsock, his nine grandchildren, as well as his sisters, Carol Johnson and Cheryl Stanton of Pittsburgh.

Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marjorie Fisk, pastor of Fairview Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Jim’s name be made to either the Boy Scouts of America, make checks payable to Muncy Troop 25 and mail to 11 W. Penn St., Muncy , PA 17756 or to the Flying Tigers Historical Organization, P. O. Box 258, Groveland, CA 95321 or online at www.flyingtigershistoricalorganization/donate.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

