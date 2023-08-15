fye obit

Lock Haven, Pa. — James R. Fye, 58, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home.

Born January 30, 1965 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Merle and Donna Bartholomew Fye.

Jim is survived by his son, Dale (Alyssa) Fye of Mill Hall; siblings: Steve Fye, Timothy Fye and Heather Jalonski, all of Lock Haven, and Angel Wadsworth of Renovo; grandchildren: Jaelynn, Ryleigh, and Oaklee Fye; and nieces and nephew: Amanda, Matthew, Nadine, and Rochelle Wadsworth, Larissa Gipe, Brittany Welsh, Kylea Yerger, and Kelly Fye.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Bartholomew.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!