Lock Haven, Pa. — James R. Fye, 58, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home.

Born January 30, 1965 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Merle and Donna Bartholomew Fye.

Jim is survived by his son, Dale (Alyssa) Fye of Mill Hall; siblings: Steve Fye, Timothy Fye and Heather Jalonski, all of Lock Haven, and Angel Wadsworth of Renovo; grandchildren: Jaelynn, Ryleigh, and Oaklee Fye; and nieces and nephew: Amanda, Matthew, Nadine, and Rochelle Wadsworth, Larissa Gipe, Brittany Welsh, Kylea Yerger, and Kelly Fye.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Bartholomew.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

