Watsontown, Pa. — James R. Barnwell, 61, of Watsontown passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.

Born August 18, 1961 in Lewisburg, he was the son of June L. (Taylor) Barnwell of Watsontown and the late Carl F. Barnwell, Sr.

James was a 1979 graduate of Warrior Run High School and was a truck driver for most of his adult life. He enjoyed attending antique truck shows and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his mother, June Barnwell, is a brother, David A. Barnwell and three sisters: Margaret E. Waite and her husband Gary, Carol A. and Patricia E. Barnwell, all of Watsontown; a nephew, Gary Waite, Jr., two nieces: Kristi Waite and Kayla Barnwell, all of Watsontown; and two great-nephews, Rylan and Jace Barnwell.

Preceding him in death besides his father were two brothers: Carl F. "Carty" Barnwell, Jr. and Thomas E. "Tom" Barnwell.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate or to The Gatehouse Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

To share a condolence or memory with his family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

