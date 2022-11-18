Hughesville, Pa. — James P. "Jim" Klarsch, 83, of Hughesville died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence in Wolf Township.

Born June 14, 1939 in Danville, he was a son of James F. and Eleanor M. (McKenzie) Klarsch. Jim was a member of the 1957 graduating class of the Danville High School.

Jim was employed for over 35 years by the State of Pennsylvania as a road contract auditor. In addition to his work, Jim dedicated his life to his faith in God, and his family. He would constantly keep his family up to date on changes and updates in his life, and his faithful birthday cards to family. He was a recent member of the Church of the Resurrection in Muncy and a former member of the St. Patrick's Cathedral in Harrisburg and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Danville.

He is survived by a sister, Marie F. Klarsch of Hackettstown, N.J., two brothers, Vincent P. Klarsch of Muncy and Stephen M. (Donna) Klarsch of Eagles Mere, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Jim was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by two sisters, Cecilia Wickenden and Carol McCauley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center Street in Danville with Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe, officiating. Burial will be held privately in the St. Hubert Cemetery, Danville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima or World Apostolate of Fatima at www.bluearmy.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Klarsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.