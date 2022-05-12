obit candles new size 1.jpg

Hughesville -- James Myers of Hughesville, Pennsylvania passed away on May 9, 2022. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

A viewing will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, PA 17737 followed immediately by a funeral service.

