Williamsport — James M. Hann, age 72, of Michigan City passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

He was born on November 5, 1949 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Lorraine Hann. Jim proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Bethlehem Steel. In his free-time, he enjoyed hunting and he loved to ride his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hann; daughters, Tracy Bell, Donna (David) Kendera; son, Shane (Cyndi) Skees; numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorraine Hann; and his children, Karen and Ronnie.

Per Jim’s request, all services are private. He will be laid to rest at Jersey Shore Cemetery in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been assisting with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

