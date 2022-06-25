Castanea — James Leroy Harvey, 88, of Castanea passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 18, 1934 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late John F. Harvey, Sr. and Marguarite Miller Harvey.

James was a 1952 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He then joined the United States Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Forrestal.

United in marriage to Jacquelyn Hane Harvey, they shared 49 years before her passing in 2006.

By trade, James was a plumber. He worked at Hammermill Paper Company and then Penn State University until his retirement.

He was a member of United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lock Haven.

James was also a lifetime member of the Castanea Fire Company as well as both the Elks and American Legion, Lock Haven.

He was an avid Penn State fan.

Surviving is his fiancée, Pat Burd of Castanea; his children: Charles John (Karen) Harvey of Lansdale and Carol Ann (Tom) Orient of Pittsburgh; his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Harvey and great granddaughter, Skylar Reign Chapman, both of Washington, Pa.; his brother, John F. Harvey of Castanea; many nieces and nephews; and close friends of the family, Allison Burd Crawford and Emmett Crawford.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12 noon at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Karl Runser, III officiating. Private interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James’ name may be made to the United Evangelical Lutheran Church though the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

