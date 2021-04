Watsontown -- James Lee Wilt, 65, of Watsontown died Monday, April 5, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

A full obituary is available and memorial contributions may be made at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.