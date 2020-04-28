Avis -- James L. Welsh, 66, a resident of the Susque-View Home, formerly of Avis passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Lock Haven Hospital.

He was born February 21, 1954 in Lock Haven to Robert W. and Ethel L. Dolan Welsh.

James graduated of the Lock Haven High School and had retired from Brodart where he had worked in Williamsport and the McElhattan plants for a number of years. He was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Survivors include a daughter; Kathleen Harella of Williamsport, two brothers; William Welsh, and Ken Welsh, one sister; Rose Hoffman, one granddaughter; Madison Fulger.

James was preceded in death by a son; Matthew James Welsh, one brother; Robert Welsh and one sister; Patricia Welsh.

In keeping with James' wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA.

