Watsontown -- James L. Stehr, Sr., 74, of Watsontown passed away peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home.

Born June 16, 1946 in Schuylkill County, he was the son of the late John L. and Marie K. (Kehler) Stehr. On April 23, 1966 he married the former Sharon A. Kerstetter and they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage later this month.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Watsontown American Legion and former member of the VFW, Milton.

He was employed at the former Carl Haga Chevrolet, Milton, most of his working years, and during his retirement he worked at Valley Ag and Turf, rural Watsontown.

He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, McEwensville where he was a deacon, former secretary, served on the consistory, and enjoyed bowling with the church league.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening, but most precious to him were times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving besides his wife, Sharon Stehr, are a son and daughter: James L. Stehr, Jr., of Watsontown and Stacey A. Kirkendall and her husband Dean F., Jr., of Turbotville; two grandchildren: Wyatt and Cassidy Kirkendall; and two brothers: Jackson D. Stehr and his wife Marion of Rehrersburg and John F. Stehr and his wife Goldie of Shamokin.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in his memory be made to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.

