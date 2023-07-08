Williamsport, Pa. — James L. 'Jim' McGinniss, Sr. of Williamsport was called home for his ultimate tee time with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Davis) McGinniss, with whom he just celebrated his 68th wedding anniversary on July 3.

Born September 26, 1936, he was a son of the late George Sr. And Mabel (Calvin) McGinniss.

After graduating from South Williamsport High School in 1954, Jim spent most of his career in the wholesale food business as manager of S.M. Flickingers in Newberry. In later years he found his passion at Winner Hardware/Bass Pro Shop and earned the nickname "the old man" from his coworkers. He loved the outdoors and shared his hunting and fishing skills with all his children. He was also an avid golfer, a Scout Master for Troop 74, and gardener with a unique hobby of grafting different varieties of apples into his trees.

He was a devoted member of the Christian Church of Cogan Station where he frequently participated in mission trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. Jim was a faithful disciple, teaching himself how to create balloon animals which he used as a children's ministry.

Along with his wife, James is survived by six children, James L. McGinniss, Jr. (Darlene) of Little Meadows, Steven McGinniss (Diana) of Watsontown, Jeffery McGinniss of Cañon City, Colorado, Richard McGinniss (Lisa) of Cogan Station, Joanne Adle (Edward) of South Williamsport, and Ted McGinniss of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Rohm of Muncy; and many extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a son, Keith McGinniss; and 9 of his 10 siblings.

A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 at the Christian Church of Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the Christian Church of Cogan Station, c/o Hope Missions, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences can be made on Jim's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

