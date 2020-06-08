Muncy -- James L. "Jim" Maust, 78, a resident of Muncy, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born Thursday, November 27, 1941 at Macomb, McDonough County, Illinois, he was a son of the late Maynard and Virginia (Wells) Maust. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, M. Jean (Ring) Maust on February 20, 2018.

Jim was a 1960 graduate of Muncy High School. He retired in 1996 as a custodian for the Muncy School District. He and his wife were the proprietors of the former Opera House Restaurant and the former Hi-Way Cleaners at Muncy.

He was a life member of the Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company, a social member of V.F.W. Post 3428 at Muncy and American Legion Post 268 at Muncy. Jim had a keen interest in local history and was an avid collector of coins, post cards and local memorabilia.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Teri and husband David Maust-Simcox of Hughesville; one son, Jeffrey Maust of Williamsport; two step-sons, Danny R. Chirdon of Hughesville; Vincent (Linda Brady) Chirdon of Hughesville; two sisters, Linda and husband Ken Hilner of Big Canoe, Georgia and Patricia and husband Fred Wagner of Muncy. He is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Kurtis M. Simcox.

