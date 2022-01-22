Duboistown -- James L. “Jim” Barger, 78, of Duboistown passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 17, 2022 at home.

Born April 7, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Vincent A. Barger and Hazel Mae (Vance) Barger of Williamsport.

Jim was a graduate of Williamsport High School class of 1961 and served his country proudly in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was employed by Professional Petroleum as a Sales Estimator, where he retired from after 15 years. Jim was a dedicated Duboistown Borough Councilman, serving as a board member and past President.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the great outdoors, especially watching and taking photographs of wildlife. He could also be found tending to his vegetable garden, pond, and flower beds. In fact many would stop to take pictures of his beautiful garden. Jim often attended his granddaughter Lacey’s sporting events, watching her play basketball and softball. Jim was a wonderful father and Pop-pop, and will be dearly missed by his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, and his two dogs, Rosa and Grasshopper.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years Phyllis J. (Rogers) Barger; a daughter Amy Jo Kriebel (Dean); two step-children Bryan Mix (Cheresa) and Jeanie Hart; two grandchildren Lacey Kriebel and Andrew Kriebel; four step-grandchildren Logan Mix, Giavanna Hart, Juliana Hart and Kira Mix; one step-great-grandchild Brantley Mix; and two sisters Sharon Cominski and Sandra Walton.

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his first wife of 28 years, Ronna L. Barger, on March 3, 1992; and a brother, Robert Barger.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Andrew’s Special Kids Foundation, PO Box 5071 South Williamsport, PA 17702.

