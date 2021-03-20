Forksville -- James L. “Jake” Pardoe, 79, of Forksville passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

Born January 14, 1942 in Williamsport, he is a son of the late Nelson Carl and Clara Amy (Hocker) Pardoe. He married Dottie A. Higley on February 18, 1973 and shared 48 years of marriage.

Jake graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1960. He received his certification for Lumber Grading from the University of Penn State and was a member of FFA. Jake was a self-employed dairy farmer from 1963 with his brothers Dave and John, running “Pardoe Bros Century Farm.” He worked at various odd jobs throughout his career and retired from dairy farming in 2001. In his spare time, he loved to spend time in his garage "tinkering” - fixing things and making his own tools for himself and others, as well as hunting and fishing. He would take drives in the country looking for wildlife and taking pictures of clouds. He also enjoyed talking to just about anyone.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Dottie A. (Higley) Pardoe, are two daughters, Susan L. Pardoe of Shunk, and Kristina M. (Justin) Morgan of Forksville; two sons, Samuel L. Pardoe of Shunk, and Thomas M. (Rhaylene Cooley) Pardoe of Shunk; two sisters, Katherine Leljedal of Towanda and Mary Lou Balzer of Forksville; two grandchildren, Conner Michael Morgan and Porter James Morgan; and two sisters In-law, Marlene Pardoe of Forksville and Ann Pardoe of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by four brothers, David, Robert, John, and Carl Pardoe; and a sister, Helen Pardoe.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Jake was a lifelong founding member of Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Co. and in his memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Eldredsville Vol. Fire Co. 402 Rt 4007 Forksville, PA 18616.

Funeral services have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

