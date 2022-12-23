Montoursville, Pa. — James L. Bender IV, 39, formerly of Montoursville and residing in Maryland, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 at Georgetown University Hospital following a courageous battle recovering from an organ transplant.

Jimmy was born on Dec. 8, 1983 in Williamsport, the son of James L. Bender III and Cynthia M. (Sokol) Bender.

He was a graduate of Montoursville High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology from Lycoming College. Growing up, he earned an Eagle Scout Award from Boy Scout Troop 21 in Montoursville.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all shooting clay targets. He was a life member of the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming County. He was a member and served as past president of Broken Rock Skeet Club, and was on the 4H PA Shotgun Team, a life member of the NRA as well as a certified instructor, and was also a member of East Hill Hunting Club. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Dietrick Lamade Lodge # 755 and served as a Junior Warden.

He started his career with the PA Game Commission working at the game farm in Loyalsockville. From there, he went to work for U.S. Fish & Wildlife as a biologist, then for a stint worked out of a lighthouse on Faulkner Island doing research on the Roseate tern. He was currently working for the USDA Wildlife Services as a Wildlife Biologist at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Surviving are his parents of Montoursville; his sister Molly (Erik) Lusk of Montoursville; nephews, Ezra and Dillon Lusk; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Bender Hefner of Montoursville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport in the spring of 2023. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

