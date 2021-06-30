Loyalsock Township -- James Joseph Steinbacher, 76, of Loyalsock Twp. passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Joe was born in Bastress Twp. on September 2, 1944, the son of James E. and Margaret (Bertin) Steinbacher.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was retired from the former Tampella Keeler. Joe was passionate about gardening and was an avid LA Dodgers fan. He served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. 1964 until Feb. 1966.

He and his wife, Silvia (Alvarado) Steinbacher would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Aug. 7, 2021. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Jolinda Babcock and Cielo Jo Steinbacher; siblings, Bernard (Anna) Steinbacher, Michael (Bernadette) Steinbacher, David Steinbacher and Sandra Steinbacher.

In addition to his parents, a son Victor Jason Steinbacher; brothers, Leonard, Thomas and Donald Steinbacher and a sister-in-law, Karen Steinbacher all preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

