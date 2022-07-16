Flemington — James “Jim” Joseph Smith, 79, formerly of Flemington, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home.

Jim was born July 21, 1942 in Flemington.

He was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He received the Sharp Shooter and Good Conduct Awards before being Honorably Discharged in 1966.

Jim was employed at Piper Aircraft until its closing and then worked for the Department of Highways, Penn State University, and Champion Auto Parts until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going on mountain rides in his Jeep.

Surviving is his daughter, Gina Fox and his ex-wife with whom he remained close friends, Rebecca Strouse Smith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Alice Moody Weller and Charles and Laura Miller Smith as well as his parents, Joseph M. and Evelyn Weller Smith.

At his request, there will be no public visitation or services.

His family gives special thanks to Lindsay and Tyler at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Amber Evock, RN, and the team at UPMC Hospice and Lori, CRNP and Carrie, RN of the VA Home-Based Primary Care Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to either Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home or Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

