Williamsport, Pa. — James “J.W.” Erb, 61, of Williamsport gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his home.

Born May 26, 1961 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Malcolm L. Erb, Sr. and Margaret (Jarrett) Erb. J.W. attended Williamsport High School, then continued his education at cosmetology school, earning his Cosmetology License. He formerly owned and operated Talk of the Town and Distinctive Hair Designs. J.W. enjoyed crafts such as crocheting and ceramics, and spent as much time as he could at the beach. One of his favorite destinations was the Florida Keys. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the American Rescue Workers Community Church. J.W. loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his son, Spencer Lominson (Jamie) of Willliamsport; four siblings, Kae Hunter of Mill Hall, William “Bill” Erb, Sr. of Montoursville, Lester C. Erb, Sr. (Pam) of Montgomery, and Beth Bickel (Rusty) of Montoursville; seven grandchildren, Zoey Bragunier and Allison Stull, both of Shippensburg, Andrew Lomison, Malachi Lomison, Lilliana Lomison, Alivia Lomison, and Avery Lomison, all of Williamsport. J.W. also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, and his macaw, Sunshine, and cockatiel, Mr. Erb.

Along with his parents, James was predeceased by two brothers, Malcolm Erb, Jr. and Robert “Bob” Erb.

Services to honor the life of James will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in James’ name to the American Workers Community Church, 25 Ross St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on J.W.’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.