Loyalsock -- James J. Johnson, 92, formerly of Penn St. and a resident of AristaCare at Loyalsock, passed away on August 20, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Jim was born in Williamsport on February 1, 1928, a son of George A. and Hattie A. (Miller) Johnson.

He was a WWII Army veteran and a member of American Legion Garrett Cochran Post # 1.

Jim had been employed at Carey McFalls and on the side had worked as a carpenter and worked on cars. He enjoyed model trains and collected Hess trucks.

His wife of 47 years, the former June V. Baughman, died June 20, 1998.

Surviving are four daughters; Donna M. Terry, Elizabeth J. Burkhart, Connie L. Bower all of Williamsport and Emma M. Payne of Goldfield, Nevada, 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, a son, James J. Johnson Jr., daughter, Joann Johnson and brother George A. Johnson preceded him in death.

There will be no visitation. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park will be at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, has been entrusted with handling arrangements.