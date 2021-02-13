South Williamsport -- James J. Gregerson, 47, of S. Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on February 23, 1973 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was the son of James McCleary of Washington and the late Marie (Murden) Gregerson. He was a loving father and friend, a truck driver for Weis, and was interested in firearms and survivalist skills.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons; Colt J. and Paxton J. Gregerson, both of Lock Haven, one daughter; Kenzie A. Gregerson (Zane Smith) of Hughesville, one granddaughter; Salem L. M. Smith, one brother; Rick Bard of California and two sisters; Wendy Solomon of Connecticut and Megan Houston of Washington.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

