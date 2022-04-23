Montoursville -- James H. Winner, Jr., 93, of Montoursville passed away April 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born March 29, 1929 in Williamsport, he is the son of James H. and Leona (Probst) Winner, Sr.

James retired as the owner-operator of Bernardi’s Shoe Hospital, which his son still operates. He was an Air Force Korean War Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, the former Noreen M. Bowes; and sisters, Mag, Vivian, and Barb.

He is survived by his sons, Todd K. Winner of Montoursville, and James B. (Becky) Winner of Montoursville; brothers, William and Charles; sister, Elvira; two grandchildren, Ashley and Teresa; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

