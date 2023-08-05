Montoursville, Pa. — James H. Poulliott, 84, a long-time resident of the upper westside of NYC, currently living in Montoursville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 with his niece at his side.

James was born in Williamsport on Sept. 6, 1938, a son of Jerome W. Poulliott, Sr. and S. Catharine (Fague) Poulliott. He moved and spent most of his life in NYC, but was excited six years ago to move back to his beloved Montoursville.

James was well educated and held his masters degree in music and in art. He was a performer and an educator and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and telling stories. Very well read, he also enjoyed the romance languages. A long-time resident of NYC, he enjoyed daily exercise in Central Park, was very health conscious, and he also practiced advanced yoga and was very aware of his diet. With New York being a center of culture, James enjoyed everything N.Y. had to offer: the shows, the Opera, Culinary Arts. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed good food and fine bourbon.

James is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to parents, his brothers Dr. Jerome W. Poulliott, Jr., John Poulliott, and Joseph E. Poulliott all preceded him in death.

Burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A tree will be planted and a bench erected in his memory at Indian Park where he exercised daily.

