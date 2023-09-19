Williamsport, Pa. — James H. "Jim" Johnston, 90, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 15, 2023 at his home.

Born on September 24, 1932 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Edward and Nell (Mansel) Johnston.

Jim was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, where he left an indelible mark as a track and football star. His athletic skills earned him numerous medals and ribbons, a testament to his determination and competitive spirit. His love for sports extended beyond his high school years as he coached his sons' little league teams, passing on his love for the game.

After graduation, Jim began working at the former AVCO Lycoming before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he opened Johnston's Barber Shop, a community staple for over 60 years.

Jim was a man of many interests and talents. He had a knack for buying, fixing up, and reselling houses, a hobby that showcased his practical skills and keen eye for potential. Jim attended Garden View Church of Christ where he sang in the choir. An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a member of the Roaring 30's hunting club and cherished the tranquility and thrill of the hunt.

Above all, Jim was a family man. He is survived by his two sons, Edward W. Johnston (Lisa) of Greensboro, Ga., and James J. Johnston of Williamsport. He was a proud grandfather to Heather Zammit (Joe), Ashley, Tabatha, J.J., and Jesse Johnston, and a great-grandfather to Lukas Zammit, Xaviar, Wyatt, Jace Johnston, and Kylie Moser. Jim also leaves behind his brother David Johnston (Ann "Nancy") of Williamsport and his beloved beagle, Jasmine. His former wife, Marian L. "MiMi" Johnston, with whom he shared a unique and enduring bond, also survives him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Johnston.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 21 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Pastor Paul W. Boxmeyer officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Samaritan’s Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.

