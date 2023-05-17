Exchange, Pa. — James H. “Jamie” Davis, 55, of Exchange passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his home.

Born July 21, 1967 in Danville, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Constance (Koons) Davis.

Jamie was a 1985 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a member of the Montour Motorcycle Riders, Danville Moose Lodge 1133, and the Goodwill Hunting Club in Nordmont.

He enjoyed Harley motorcycles, hunting, and playing cards. He worked at HRI, Inc. for 34 years.

Jamie is survived by his fiancée: Donna M. Young, of Exchange; one daughter: Destiny J. Davis, of Bloomsburg; two grandchildren: Grayson Gardner and Ora Comstock; one brother: Joseph M. Davis and his wife Paula, of Exchange; and one sister: Carolyn L. Rider and her husband Kenneth, of Schnecksville.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Columbia Hill Cemetery, Danville.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.