Williamsport -- James H. Bowen, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born January 2, 1928 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Paul and Catherine (Wool) Bowen.

James was a graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired as district manager for Woolworth and after retirement owned and operated his own antique business known as Sumneytown Schoolhouse. James was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. He volunteered and was a past board member at the former St. Anthony Center.

He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Kathryn Russell of Williamsport, Cassandra Harris of Williamsport, Christine Bowen of Illinois, Sharon Fine of Williamsport, Mary Martin of Williamsport, Gretchen Mangiardi of Williamsport and Paul Cahill of Virginia Beach.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alan, Kenneth, and William Bowen and sister, Elizabeth Cahill.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium.

Memorial contributions in James’ name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

