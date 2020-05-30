Trout Run -- James Gordon Patterson, 91, of Trout Run passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Shirley A. (Vollman) Patterson.

Born March 8, 1929 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James E. and Lillian (Gyori) Patterson.

Gordon served his country proudly in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Gordon and his wife, Shirley, were owners and operators of Patterson Excavating for five years and he later went on to work for his brothers company, Tom’s Excavating.

Gordon was a member of White Pine United Methodist Church and life member of the Air Force Sergeant Association. He enjoyed camping, traveling the United States and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his three children, Patricia Rose, of Oregon, Margaret Brewer (Roger), of Missouri, and Cynthia Mader (Clarence), of Oregon; five stepchildren, Sharlene Adams, Susan Sasser (Ron), and Sandra Marlett (Don), all of Oregon, Scott Hill, of Williamsport, and Cheryl Fischer (Brian), of Trout Run; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Ruth Ann Forer, of Muncy, Arlene Fischer, of Woolrich, Joan Hakes (Dave), of Williamsport, and Sharon Blackwell (Steve), of Trout Run; and a sister-in-law, Delores Patterson, of Trout Run.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas G., John L. and Richard M. Patterson; and a sister, Carol L. Pedigo.

A graveside service to honor the life of Gordon will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Summit Cemetery, Trout Run.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gordon’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

