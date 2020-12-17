Williamsport -- James G. Norris, Sr., 96, formerly of 424 Glenwood Ave, Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.

Born May 5, 1924 in Farrell, Pa., the son of Webster and Irene (Luxenberger) Norris.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School Class of 1942, Dickinson Seminary (now Lycoming College) Class of 1948 and Miami University, Coral Gables, Florida Class of 1950, where he earned a BA in Advertising and Marketing.

In 1951, shortly after graduation, he joined the advertising staff of the Williamsport Sun and the Williamsport Gazette and Bulletin. (These newspapers later combined to form the Williamsport Sun-Gazette). In 1963 he was named advertising manager and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1991 after 40 years with the paper. He was a member of the Interstate Advertising Managers Association and served on its Board of Directors. He was also a member of the International Newspaper Advertising Executives.

After High School graduation in 1942, he enlisted and served in the Navy during World War II. He served his duty in both the North Atlantic and the North Pacific. Upon discharge in 1945 he joined the Williamsport Unit of the U.S. Naval Reserve and was recalled by the Navy to serve during the Korean War. He was a Radioman/First Class in both conflicts.

In 1952, he married Marguerite Ohnmeiss of Newberry. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on December 27, 2017. He is survived by six sons and three daughters. Anastasia of Loyalsock, James (Linda) of Randolph, N.J., Christopher (Sueanne) of Williamsport, Donald (Lori) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Cornelius (Kendra) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Margaret (Kirk) of Rockford, Illinois, Daniel (Beth) of Duncansville, Pa., Michael (Flor) of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Judith (Jonathan) of Charlotte, N.C. There are 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a Majored Degreed and founding member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) and the Irish Culture Club of Williamsport (ICCW). He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (K of C) where he held his 3rd Degree. He was a retired member of the Williamsport Rotary Club, the Harmonia Club and the Wheel Club. Also a longtime member of the White Deer Golf Course and its retiree league. He was a self-taught artist in painting with oils, acrylics, watercolors, and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a son Brian, and his parents, three brothers - Dick, Frank and Jack, three sisters - Dorothy, Rachel, and Lenora.

Surviving are two sisters, Clara Gerber and Mary Capkovic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 700 West Fourth St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21. His Pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen and his nephew Rev. Stephen Stavoy will officiate the service. For those unable to attend, a video of the funeral Mass will be put on the Sanders Mortuary website.

The Family will provide flowers in his memory. If desired, contributions may be made in his name to the Irish Culture Club of Williamsport (I.C.C.W.) at 367 Quail Lane, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Burial will follow at the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Sanders Mortuary in Newberry.

