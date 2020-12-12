Linden -- James G. Arvin, 86, of Linden passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born July 27, 1934 in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was a son to the late Edgar Harry Arvin and the former Louella Griffith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

James honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He retired after 26 years as an estimator from Keeler Boiler Company in Williamsport. He volunteered for the American Red Cross for 25 years. Over the years, he was a member of the Woodward Township Fire Company and the Montgomery Fire Company.

Surviving is his wife, the former Veronica T. Terkowski, they were united in marriage on November 14, 1955. Also surviving is his son, James E. (Paula) Arvin of Williamsport; a daughter, Roseanne Arvin of Linden; 2 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and three sisters, Donna Smith of Martinsburg, W.V., Linda Boward of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Sharon (Larry) Mekerath of Hagerstown.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com