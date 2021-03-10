Dushore -- On March 6, 2021, James G. Abate passed quietly from his earthly home with family nearby. He had battled cancer since 2015.

He was the son of Francesco and Immacolata Abate who were immigrants from Italy. He was born in Patterson, N.J. at their home. Then later they moved to Fair Lawn, N.J. where Jim grew up and attended the Fair Lawn Schools.

Before moving to Pennsylvania, Jim worked at Escop Optic Products in Oak Ridge, N.J. where he ground telescope lenses for government projects. He also had various other jobs which included working as a machinist, substitute mail carrier, photographer assistant, and a “runner” for an antique store owner. In 1981 he moved to Columbia Cross Roads, where he lived in his camper and opened Jim’s Gun Repair Shop. He also commuted to Dushore to work at the former Rheem Textile Systems, currently Hoffman New Yorker, as a tool and die maker and machinist.

In 1985, Jim moved to New Albany to be closer to his work. He rented Leo and Martine Kipp’s “Little House” and met their daughter Loretta. They were married on June 28, 1986.

After moving to their present home Jim was elected to the New Albany Borough Council in 1991. He served for four years and part of that time he served as President of the Borough Council.

When Jim was relaxing, he enjoyed hobbies of photography, faceting gem stones, antiques, and his latest enjoyment was traveling in his RV to see America and visit his relatives.

He is survived by his wife Loretta, a son, James (Nancy) Abate; three daughters, Lisa Doran, Deanna (Andrew) Aste, and Lara (Andrew) Dodsworth; a brother, John Abate; three sisters-in-law, Ulla Abate, Joyce Kipp, and Lena Carichner; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Lois) Kipp and Lamar (Rose) Kipp; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, E. Korissa Maclachan; a brother, Frank Abate; and three sisters, Lena Evans Feliceangeli, Matilda Smith and Lucy Klus.

A graveside funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Michael Dodd and Pastor Larry Kipp co-officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Guthrie Cancer Center, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.