Williamsport -- James F. "Jim" Way, 81, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born Feb. 22, 1940 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late George F. and Enid C. (Withrow) Way.

Jim worked at Williamsport Barber Supply in the shipping department for 12 years and retired from Flowserve after 43 years as a radiographer.

Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and an active member of the Newberry Lions Club. The Newberry Lions Club made a donation in Jim’s memory to Leader Dog in which he received a memorial brick. He was also a life member of Pine Hill Hunting Club and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his five sons, Dr. James F. Way, Jr. (Kathleen) of Montoursville, Dan T. Way (Dolores) and John Way both of South Williamsport, George Way (Stacy Sweeting) of Williamsport and Gerald L. Way (Tearini) of Montoursville; a daughter, Teresa A. Brown of South Williamsport; a step-son, Stanley L. Kott of Williamsport; two step-daughters, Margaret M. White of Colorado and Linda K. Lawton (Douglas) of Williamsport; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Way of Liberty; and a sister, Caroline Day (Earl) of Roaring Branch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam A. (Dalrymple) Way; his second wife Elizabeth E. (Clark) Way; and two brothers, Arnold Way and Richard Griffin.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 West Fourth St. with the Rev. Kenneth E. Wagner-Pizza officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in the columbarium at the church. Due to health concerns, please adhere to mask wearing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS) 630 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

