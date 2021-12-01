Huntersville -- James F. "Jim" Starr, 72, of Huntersville passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Born on December 27, 1948 in Muncy, he was the son of the late James S. and Doris L. (Gray) Starr. On July 1, 1972 he married the former Maxine Buck and they have celebrated 49 years of marriage.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1971 and spent time aboard the subtender USS Canopus.

Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons and was an avid Penn State fan. He enjoyed riding around the back roads of Huntersville on his ATV with his great-grandsons, hoping they would take a nap. Jim spent his life being left-handed, but was always right--just Google it!

Surviving besides his wife, Maxine, are his daughter: Jennifer Gee and her husband Ed Jr.; two grandsons: Cody Gee and his wife Wendy, and Zane Gee; two great-grandsons: Colton and Wyatt Gee; and one sister: Marty Condino and her husband Frank.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Snyder officiating, Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, Montoursville.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to either St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.st.jude.org or to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org.

