Williamsport -- James F. "Jim" Johnson, 84, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born May 24, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Edmund C. and Gertrude L. (Miller) Johnson.

Jim was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and attended Mansfield State Teachers College. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Jim worked most of his career for Hurwitz Batteries LLC as a salesman until his retirement in 1990.

Jim was a member of the former Church of the Savior Lutheran where he served on the church council and more recently attended St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church. He was also a member and former Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge 106 F&AM, Williamsport Consistory, and Zafar Grotto. He was a dedicated 20-year member of AA where he was very active as a sponsor and had a positive impact on the lives of many. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast.

Surviving are his five children, James Craig Johnson of Gettysburg, Jeffrey A. Johnson (Jodi) of Camp Hill, Jolene M. Laube (David) of Saddle Brook, N.J., Judith L. Barr (Eric) of Williamsport, and Jennifer M. Dickey (Drew) of Cogan Station; sisters, Wanda English of South Williamsport, and Carol Perry of Montoursville; brother-in-law, Joel Kling (Ellen) of Fort Lupton, Colo., 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanna J. (Kling) Johnson, and siblings, Edmund C. Johnson Jr., Lois Kline, and Lucille Johnson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jim will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, with Rev. Lenore Hosier officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In keeping with current CDC and Dept. of Health guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Susquehanna Hospice, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701

