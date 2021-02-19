Williamsport -- James F. Cendoma, 94, of Williamsport passed away on February 15, 2021.

He was born in Williamsport on January 28, 1927, a son of Michael and Antoinette (Miele) Cendoma.

James was a graduate of Williamsport High School; he then joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served in the South Pacific aboard the USS Catalpa. He had many stories about the biggest conflict in history, and he was very proud of his service to his country.

Upon his return from the conflict, he attended Dickinson Seminary, now Lycoming College and went on to graduate with honors from the Washington School of Law at American University in Washington D.C in 1953. He has been an attorney in Lycoming County for 53 years and a proud member of the Lycoming County Bar Association since 1957. James also served on the Pa. Horse Racing Commission under Governor Schapp.

Surviving are his siblings, Rosie Fagnano, Vita Jones and Michael Cendoma; children, James (Margaret), Gregory (Cindy) and David Cendoma; step-children, Debbie (Tom) Schwalm, Diane (Jim) Musser and Ted (Linda) Prettyleaf; grandchildren, Michael (Denise) Cendoma, James, Gregory, John and Joseph (Christy) Cendoma; step-grandchildren, Sean (Heather) Lupole, Charles (Rebecca) Lupole, Chad (Sarah) Musser, Chris (Jennifer) Musser, Dustin (Jennifer) Prettyleaf, Jessica (Matt) Hicks; 8 great grandchildren and 9 Step-great grandchildren.

In addition to parents his wife, the former Brenda Prettyleaf and siblings, Emanuel, Matthew Cendoma and Theresa Lomison all preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in James’ name may be made to; St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements