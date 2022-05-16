Williamsport -- James Edward Jordan, 78, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.

Jim was born on July 6, 1943 to Edward S. and Betsy Clark Jordan in Upper Darby, Pa. He graduated from Drexel Hill High School in 1961. He then attended Kutztown State College (Now Kutztown University) until 1964 when he joined the U.S. Navy. He served active duty until 1966 when he was honorably discharged. It was at Kutztown where he met his future wife Cora Lynn Kane whom he married on April 16, 1966. For most of his career, he was a financial manager for Keeler-Hoff Supply Co. in Williamsport until his retirement in 1999.

Jim and Cora enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage until her passing in March, 2018. He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, his talent with gardening, his creative ways to fix anything, and his love for his family and his cat.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Robert E. and Marion L. Kane, two brothers-in-law George Stempel and F. Michael Earnest, a sister-in-law Christine Jordan, and his wife Cora Lynn Kane Jordan.

He is survived by his son, Alfred C. (Tina) Jordan of Lexington, S.C. and their children Rachel (Shawn) Lindsey of Bradley, S.C., Christopher Jordan of Jacksonville, Fla. and Ashleigh Jordan of Lexington, S.C.; by his daughter Marion L.J. (Rodney) Sechler of Winfield, Pa. and their children Jordan L. Sechler of Boston, Mass. and Timothy E. Sechler of Winfield, Pa.; by two great-grandchildren Caleigh Lindsey and Ronan Lindsey, and a third on the way; by his brothers John Jordan of Havertown, Pa. and Alfred C. (Susanne) Jordan of Key West, Fla.; his sisters-in-law Rebecca Earnest of Palm Bay, Fla., Sara (David) Cochrane and Jamie (Daniel) Cunnard of Orlando, Fla. and Kathleen Kane of Williamsport; and his brother-in-law Robert E. (Patricia) Kane of Williamsport, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Palliative Medicine of Evangelical Hospital, Hospice of Evangelical and the staff at Heritage Springs Memory Care for the immeasurable love and compassion that Jim received in his final months.

Funeral services will be held at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, Pa. on Friday, May 20, 2022. Friends and family may visit and share memories 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A service will be at noon followed by a graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to The Brain Donor Project Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 111002, Naples, FL 34108-1929 or Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

