Lock Haven -- James E. “Jim” Frederick, Jr., 87, formerly of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia, Pa.

He was born in Castanea on January 16, 1934 to James E. and Violet M. Clark Frederick, Sr.

James was a 1953 graduate of the Lock Haven High School, upon graduation he went to work at the Cummings Greenhouse in Castanea, later he had been employed at Clinton Paper Company, American Analine, and Winchester Optical.

On June 28, 1958, James married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Baird, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2008, they met while roller skating at Hecla Park. He enjoyed attending the Lock Haven High School (later Central Mountain) football games, tailgating at the Penn State football games, going to breakfast at the Second Cup, and helping organize reunion dinners of his 1953 graduating class.

Jim is survived by two sons; Ed (Margie) Frederick of Yonkers, N.Y. and Ron (Amy) Frederick of Elizabethtown, three grandchildren; Rosalee (Tom) Loughran, Matt and Amanda; and one great –grandchild, Emma.

Graveside services for James E. Frederick, Jr, will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Dunnstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name can be made to The Alzheimer Association, 63 North Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, and PA 18701

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

