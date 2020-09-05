Williamsport -- James E. Douty, 65, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Jim was born in Williamsport on May 8, 1955, a son of Howard M. and Shirley C. (Bower) Douty

He attended Loyalsock Twp. High School and retired from Valley Farms Dairy after 40 years with the company.

Jim enjoyed golfing and hunting and was a member of Ridge Run Hunting Club.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Kim Y. Phillips; a daughter, Amy (Robert) Miller of Penn Yan, N.Y., David (Genevieve) Douty of Williamsport, three grandchildren, and brothers Howard S. Douty and David S. Douty.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Richard A. Douty, preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friend from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.