Williamsport -- James E. Blankenship, 77, of Williamsport and formerly of Richlands, Virginia died peacefully Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born March 7, 1944 in Iaeger, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Willis and Stella (Facello) Blankenship.

Jim served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a quality control manager from the former Bailey Controls and Primus Technologies.

Jim was a member of Emmanuel Baptist church in Pounding Mill, Virginia. He enjoyed camping, playing with his dogs and spending time on his front porch.

Surviving are two sons, Randy D. Blankenship of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and James Blankenship (Susan Guinter) of Williamsport; siblings Donald R. Blankenship (Frances), Carl L. Blankenship, Larry E. Blankenship, Clarence L. Blankenship (Bonnie); grandchildren, Mark, Jeremy, and Timothy Blankenship and Patricia Ryan and great grandchildren, Allie and Gabriel Blankenship.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Blankenship and siblings, William “Bill” and Joseph Blankenship and Helen Nerger.

A graveside service to honor the life of James will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Cemetery Road, Williamsport with his pastor Ben Hedrick officiating. Please meet at the cemetery office entrance.

Online condolences made be made on Jim’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Blankenship as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



