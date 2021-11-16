Linden -- James D. Wagner, 77, of Linden died peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born October 31, 1944 in Williamsport, he was a son of Chester A. and Elsie M. (Alexander) Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Barbara Elaine (Stackhouse) Wagner on March 18, 2017 and a brother, Robert Wagner.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School, and was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended State Road United Methodist Church and most recently was a member of Newberry Church of Christ. He was a longtime collector of John Deere Tractors, and was a member of the Loyalsock Antique Tractor Association. Jim enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and supporting his kids throughout all their activities in band and little league. His greatest joy in life was being with his family and being a loving husband, dad, and “Pop.”

Surviving are four children, Wayne Wagner (Brenda) of South Williamsport, Paula Meixel (Lewis) of Cogan Station, Randy Wagner (Jennifer) of Montoursville, and Wendy Williams (Charles) of Trout Run; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the family’s wishes services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com.

