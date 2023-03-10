Danville, Pa. — James D. VanSickle, 70, of Danville passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Born February 8, 1953 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late John and Pearl (Moyer) VanSickle.

Jim was a graduate of Danville High School. He then moved on to work at Merck in Riverside for over thirty years, followed by his retirement. He was very active and well known in the local community while being a member of multiple fire companies in Danville and the American Legion Post 40. Jim was also a past member of A.B.A.T.E. for many years.

He loved his motorcycles and enjoyed riding with his sons. Additionally, Jim spent his free time hunting, playing pool, watching football, NASCAR, and using his Kubota tractor. However, what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and watching all of his grandchildren grow.

Jim is survived by his two sons: Marcus VanSickle and his wife Angela, and Jason VanSickle and his wife Jessica. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Bentlee and Blaykslee VanSickle; Braylin Foresman; Bronson, Brady, Braylen, and Brett Krainak. Also surviving Jim is his older brother, Thomas VanSickle, and his wife, Margaret, along with their children, John and Chris. He was additionally, survived by his older sister Jody Appleman, her husband Carl, and her children, Tara and Erica.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

