Williamsport, Pa. — James D. Swisher, 74, of Williamsport died unexpectedly from an infection on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.
Born June 7, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Dorsey and Bessie (Warren) Swisher.
James was a graduate of Loyalsock High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed buying, selling, and collecting antiques.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Megan Swisher, of Montoursville; a daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Derek Clark, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Nora, Cyrus, Malik, and Leo Clark; and several siblings.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.