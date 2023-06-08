flag obit new size 2

Williamsport, Pa. — James D. Swisher, 74, of Williamsport died unexpectedly from an infection on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 7, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Dorsey and Bessie (Warren) Swisher.

James was a graduate of Loyalsock High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed buying, selling, and collecting antiques.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Megan Swisher, of Montoursville; a daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Derek Clark, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Nora, Cyrus, Malik, and Leo Clark; and several siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

