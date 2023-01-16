Mackeyville, Pa. — James D. Conway, 69, of Mackeyville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by his immediate family.

James was born December 6, 1953 in Flemington. He attended Lock Haven High School, graduating in 1971.

James joined the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and served faithfully until 1978 as a Radio Communications Operator and then Instructor. He played an integral part in Operation Koh Tang, the evacuation of Vietnam, and Operation Frequent Wind.

After separating from the United States Marine Corps, James went to work for Amerigas for 13 years. He was then employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for 25 years, retiring as a Sergeant from Rockview.

James was a member of Flemington First Church of Christ.

He enjoyed shark fishing and camping with his wife. Most of all, James loved spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 24 years, Brenda Baker Conway; sons, James (Nancy) Sutton and Timothy (Beth) Sutton; and daughter, Andrea (Jonathan) Stow. In addition, he leaves behind six grandchildren: Chayna Guiswite, Savana Sutton, Bailey Sutton, Savannah Reed, Ross Winner, Benjamin Stow and Alexander Stow; five great grandchildren: Cade, Bryson, Noah, Kinsley and Eli; brothers, Matt (Mel) Conway and Steve (Mary) Conway; sisters, Donna Crust and Cathy Nestor; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Phyllis Conway, Sr.; brother, Michael A. Conway; and sisters, Virginia Dershem and Eleanor Rafter. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kati Sutton.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St., Mill Hall with Rev. Mark Riley officiating. Full Military Honors will follow.

Friends and family will be received at the church on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flemington First Church of Christ, Susquehanna Health Foundation: The Gatehouse or Clinton County Veteran Affairs, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

