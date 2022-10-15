Picture Rocks — James C. "Jim" Williams, 76, of Picture Rocks passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at home.

Born September 5, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of Mary E. Williams. He and his wife, Mary G. (Monrioq) Williams were married on February 5, 1972, and shared a wonderful life of 50 years together.

Jim graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1964. At the age of nine, he started working as a courier for Lundy's Construction until the age of 16, becoming a construction foreman. He was self-employed for 56 years at James Williams Painting and Wallpapering. He was well known for specialty painting and wallpapering throughout Sullivan, Lycoming, Centre, and Bradford Counties.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Picture Rocks Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, John Williams, of Boomer, N.C.; a grandson, Christopher Savage of Picture Rocks; two great-grandsons, Christopher and Zane Savage; a sister, Lynda Engel of Williamsport; and a brother, Galen Williams of Jersey Shore.

In addition to his mother, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Church and a grandson, Jacob Williams.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry L. Uppling officiating. Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

