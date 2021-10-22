Williamsport -- James Andrew Vasalinda, 89, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Jim was born on November 30, 1931 in Johnstown, Pa. to the late Michael and Catherine Vasalinda.

Jim's wife of 62 years, the former Ruth Helen Bremer, preceded him in death on February 9, 2013.

Jim and his family moved to Williamsport in the early 1960s where he worked and retired from the Plumber and Pipefitters Local Unions (former 810) and 520 of Harrisburg. He was a member of the Republican League and the Polish Club.

Jim is survived by his three children, Jim (Deb) Vasalinda of Linden, David Vasalinda of Hughesville and Tina Moore of Williamsport; grandchildren, Kevin (Gabe), Sadie, and Lucy Vasalinda of Tunnel Hill, Ga., Adam (Nicole), Addisyn, and Jameson Vasalinda of Mechanicsburg, Lani (AJ), Marley, Bailey, Barrett, and Lyla Bickel of Lock Haven, Devrie (Mark), Alissa, and Lylah Fullmer of Hughesville, Erica, Desarahy, Dominique and Dayonah Moore and Josh (Sara) and Avery Moore of Williamsport. He is also survived by one sister, Patty of Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife Jim was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, CJ; great-grandson, Daymond; and siblings, Michael, Mary, Kathleen, Helen, Joseph, and Alice.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

