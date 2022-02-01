Montoursville -- James Alfred Hetler, 72, of Montoursville passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at The Gatehouse of Williamsport.

Jim was born on May 21, 1949 in Williamsport and is the son of the late James L. and the late Florence M. Walters Hetler. Jim married Carol A. Baier on July 21, 1979 and shared 42 years of marriage.

Jim was an active member of the Eagle Mountain Word of Faith Church of Williamsport. Jim was employed by Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road and Backyard Broadcasting in Williamsport. He went to school at the Academy of Broad Casting of Washington, D.C. after graduating from Montoursville Area High School. He enjoyed traveling, music, playing the drums, cooking, reading, going to museums, and supporting all family activities. One highlight included Jim and Carol traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to see Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Museum.

He is survived by his wife Carol A. (Baier) Hetler; a son, Jonathan M. Hetler of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and by a sister, Sandra Johnson, of Greenville, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville with Pastor Jeffrey O’Neil officiating. Burial will follow in the Montoursville Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. - noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home.

