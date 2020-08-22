Milton -- James Alvin Rovenolt, 80, a resident of Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born June 10, 1940 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Alvin and Kathryn (Wertman) Rovenolt. In 1966 he married the former Darlene Moyer and they celebrated 36 years of marriage until her death in 2003.

He had worked at CECO and retired from New Columbia Joist Company.

He attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene at Montandon.

Surviving is a son, James A. Rovenolt, II and his fiance Heather Folk; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Fred) Beury and a brother, Roger (Desiree) Rovenolt.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, PA 17847 for their community outreach benefit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svcs, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.