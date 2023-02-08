Williamsport, Pa. — James A. “Jimmy” Zitello, 75, of Williamsport died February 3, 2023.

The son of the late John and Helen (Pirone) Zitello, he was also preceded in death by a sister Anna (Zitello) Lynch.

Surviving are his brother, John Zitello; nephews and nieces, Charles and Michael Smith, Karl and Ashley (Lynch) Schaeffer, Chasse Lynch, Aaron, Ryan and Stephanie Zitello, and many great nephews and nieces.

He was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He was known as a loving caregiver for his mother, as well as a loving uncle who did many wonderful acts to help his nephews and nieces. He was an avid sports fan and handicapper who enjoyed going to the horse races at Penn National with his friends.

There will be no services, as the family chooses to remember him in private.

