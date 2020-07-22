Williamsport -- James A. “Jimmy” Neufer, or “Neuf” as his many friends called him, was 38 when he died tragically on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in a motorcycle accident with the love of his life Amanda R. “Mandy” Bergstrom.

Born June 21, 1982 in Williamsport, he was a son of Margaret “Maggie” (Flick) Miller and Allen Neufer.

Jimmy immensely loved his entire family and is survived by his mother and step-father, Maggie and Jamie Miller of South Williamsport; father and step-mother, Allen and Brenda Neufer, of Linden; a sister Lydia Phillips (Brett) and nephew Cash Phillips of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, a brother Austin Neufer of Linden; grandmother, Ethel E. Miller; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gram and Pop Howard, Grandpa and Grandma Neufer, Gram Smith, Lester Dauberman and Jim Miller, and his beloved yellow lab Odie.

Jimmy was known for living life full throttle, as the guy who would help with anything. “Rough around the edges sure but I can’t think of many people with a bigger heart than this guy.” He was the hardest and most dependable worker you ever met and was the first one on the job.

He loved the outdoors and some say “Jimmy lived outside,” always camping, hiking, kayaking, hunting, fishing, swimming, spending time at the river lot or being around a bonfire with good friends and stories. He had a special place for the outdoors in his heart from a young age, growing up at their family cabin in Proctor. “Neuf” was known for dropping in on his friends just to say hi and see how they were doing. He loved being around his family and friends, with dogs and kids, and giving his nephew Cash big bear hugs. Jimmy truly touched the heart of everyone he met, winning the big door-prize-loving Mandy and sharing a life being the perfect pair.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be announced at a later date.

In honor of Jimmy’s life, take time to go see a family member or friend, be a helpful neighbor, and always say “I love you” to those you hold in your heart.

